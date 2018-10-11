UK priest apologises to SA sex abuse victim

By Will Ross

A British priest who was accused of sexually abusing a man when he worked with the Catholic Church in South Africa during the 1980s has apologised.

On Tuesday William Segodisho told a press conference in South Africa that Father William MacCurtain had repeatedly sexually abused him when he was a teenager staying in sheltered accommodation in Johannesburg.

He said he wanted the priest to stand trial in South Africa.

In a statement William MacCurtain, 84, said he deeply regretted the pain he had caused Mr Segodisho and apologised to him unreservedly.

A statement from the Catholic Jesuit order said Father MacCurtain was suffering from a number of chronic medical conditions and was in a Jesuit nursing facility in the UK. BBC News