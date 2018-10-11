InternationalNews

UK priest apologises to SA sex abuse victim

By Will Ross

A British priest who was accused of sexually abusing a man when he worked with the Catholic Church in South Africa during the 1980s has apologised.

The Catholic Church has taken numerous steps to end sex abuse

On Tuesday William Segodisho told a press conference in South Africa that Father William MacCurtain had repeatedly sexually abused him when he was a teenager staying in sheltered accommodation in Johannesburg.

He said he wanted the priest to stand trial in South Africa.

In a statement William MacCurtain, 84, said he deeply regretted the pain he had caused Mr Segodisho and apologised to him unreservedly.

A statement from the Catholic Jesuit order said Father MacCurtain was suffering from a number of chronic medical conditions and was in a Jesuit nursing facility in the UK. BBC News

