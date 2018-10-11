Selmor gives relationship advice

Songbird Selmor Mtukudzi took to social media to offer advice on relationships and finding a life partner.

In her post she revealed how she met her husband Tendai Manatsa and gave tips on how one can look for to see if they have found her life partner.

She posted:

Mai Manatsa’s Relationship Advice

I first met Tendai Manatsa the first day I got a job as Tanga WekwaSando ‘s backing vocalist.

He was already the guitarist in the band.

Mdara Tanga introduced us and the first thing Tendai said was “Mamuudza here kuti ndiri mwana waani.”

Mdara Tanga replied and said “Ko iye unoziva kuti mwana waani?”

I understood Tendai immediately, being introduced as your father’s child was both embarrassing and uncomfortable and I guess Tendai just wanted it done and out of the way so he can quickly get over it.

We became friends instantly, we then only started dating two years after we first met and I knew within the first two months of dating him that he was the man i wanted to marry.

Advice:

Find someone who understands you immediately.

It shouldn’t be hard to get along and it definitely shouldn’t take you long to know whether you want to spend the rest of your life with that person or not.

True love requires no effort and if you look carefully the person for you is most probably among your friends. H-Metro

#ItWorkedForMeItCouldWorkForYou