Sad PICTURE that tells the Zimbabwe story

While politicians focus on generating excuses and finding scapegoats this is the cruel reality for most Zimbabweans who have found themselves in a degenerating economic situation.

This picture shows a woman who was caught trying to steal cooking oil from a local shop.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a serious economic crisis that has seen an increase in the shortages of basic commodities, whose prices have also been hiked.

The other resultant effects of the tax regime have been shortages of fuel and the increase in prices of basic commodities, burdening ordinary consumers in the process.

Some retailers have started limiting goods in a bid to avoid hoarding, as people have been buying items in large quantities for speculative purposes.

Products like sugar, rice and cooking oil are being limited to two items per customer.

A raft of measures introduced by the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has seen the bond note continuing to crash precipitously against the United States dollar — causing mayhem in mainstream business and resulting in panicking shoppers rushing to hoard basic goods.