Kevin Moyo bullish

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors centre back Kevin Moyo is bullish ahead of their encounter against DRC in Kinshasa Saturday. Moyo is optimistic that victory in their 2019 AFCON qualifier is certain.

“This is one of the big matches for Zimbabwe so we want to make sure that we collect maximum points in this game.

“We want to make sure that we qualify and I’m sure that is everyone’s objective right now.

“We have been doing all we can in practice to make sure that we win this game.

“DRC will be having home advantage but we won’t let them capitalize on that,” he said.

The FC Platinum star reckons that their opponents have assembled a strong squad but they are ready for them.

“DRC have a strong squad because l have noticed that they have international players but that does not mean that we are intimidated by them.

“We just have to prepare ourselves mentally and physically for them. I believe we are strong enough to take them on.

“We are ready for them and we will do all we can so that we come with a point or three before our home game on Tuesday,” he said.

He added:

“We want to give something to our fans, they have been loyal, we know that they are rallying behind us and we appreciate that, so we want to do this for them.”

Moyo says he is not promising much but will make sure they give DRC a hard time.

“I am sure that we are much prepared for our encounter against DRC.

“We are both with four points on the log so they would also want to win this game.

“Regardless of how well we know Congo, this might be an advantage for us but in the game of football anything is possible.

“You might play them today and win, but tomorrow it will be different, so we can’t really bank on whether you know the team or not.

“What I know is that we are not intimidated by them, we are going to put our all in that game. They should expect a tough game from us.

“We will just play our normal game and what the technical team has been telling us to do then we will know what’s next after Saturdays result,” he said. H-Metro