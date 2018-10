Former glamour model and TV star Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The Loose Women panellist, 40, was held after police came across a damaged car stopped at the roadside on Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich, at about 02:00 BST.

Scotland Yard said a woman inside the vehicle was arrested.

Ms Price was taken to a south London police station but has since been released under investigation. BBC