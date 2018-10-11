Freeman lets down fans

By Michael Magoronga

Zimdancehall artiste, Freeman, left his legion of Kwekwe fans dejected after he failed to take to the stage at a highly subscribed DJ Fydale bash held at Golden Mile hotel last Saturday.

Despite arriving earlier than expected at the show meant to celebrate DJ Fydale’s 18 years in the music industry, the HKD Boss left hordes of fans punctured as he did not take to the stage.

After polished acts from a number of artistes — Ras Caleb, Hwindi President, Legion, Platinum Prince, Trevor Dongo, Guspy Warrior, Shinsoman, Lady Squanda, King Shaddy and Extra Large who warmed the stage for the ‘Joina City’ hit-maker, the artiste simply did not show up.

After 4AM, event organisers were seen dismantling and packing the PA system signalling the end of the event before Freeman’s performance.

Contacted for comment, DJ Fydale said Freeman could not perform as artistes got carried away and the event ended up being like a gala.

“I want to apologise to the revellers who attended the show as Freeman could not perform on time. By the time he wanted to get onto the stage, it was already after 4:30AM and since he uses a live band, it was not going to be possible for him to take to the stage since the show was meant to end at 5AM,” said DJ Fydale.

Despite the setback, artistes who performed during the night gave a good account of themselves with top-drawer performances. Of note were Extra Large who proved that they are still a force to reckon with. The Chronicle