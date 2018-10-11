DeMbare boss hails Chigowe

By Austin Karonga

With the Harare derby on the horizon, Dynamos executive chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa has hailed the impact interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe and his assistant Murape Murape have made on the team.

DeMbare host CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium this weekend needing nothing short of victory in order to climb out of the relegation zone.

Chigowe and Murape, who were working with the DeMbare juniors, replaced Lloyd Mutasa and his backroom staff towards the end of last month after a string of poor results that saw the club drop into the relegation zone.

In his first match in charge of the Glamour Boys, Chigowe’s side lost 2-0 away to defending champions and current log leaders FC Platinum.

Last weekend, he managed to lead the fading Harare giants into the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup following a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Herentals at Rufaro Stadium.

“Remember when Mutasa was temporarily removed some time back this year, Chigowe also took charge of the team in some of the games,” Mupfurutsa said.

“Remember the game in Rusape where we beat Mutare City Rovers, he is the one who was in charge of that game because the then coach Mutasa was with the national team in South Africa for Cosafa and we felt these are the right people.

“This is because they already knew the players and our areas of strength and weaknesses as a club rather than if we had brought in someone from outside who would then need time again to study the players and to study the environment.

“So I think these are the right people to complete the job this season.”

The Harare banker added: “The expectations from the rest of the people were that probably as an executive, we were going to take on board a well-known name but we had to show confidence in these guys, Chigowe and Murape.”

Mupfurutsa also called on the DeMbare fans to back the team in these trying times to help them avoid relegation.

“We need the 12th man so that we will be able to push the boys further,” he said.

“On the remaining games, we need to be winning all those games so you find that the fans are very important.

“Last but not least I call upon all Dynamos members, the Dynamos family to remain united and to always be pulling in the same direction.”

FIXTURES

Saturday: Black Rhinos v Harare City (NSS),

Sunday: Shabanie Mine v Highlanders (Maglas), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro) DailyNews