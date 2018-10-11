Davido reacts to reports that Chioma dumped him

Davido has reacted angrily to media reports that he has been dumped by girlfriend Chioma Rowland. Writing on Twitter, Davido has threatened to sue TheCableNG, the site who broke the news.

God punish u ! See u in court bitch https://t.co/e6ZB9ZQ4KV — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 11, 2018

According to new reports by The Cable; “The lovers are said to be having incessant disagreements over alleged infidelity on the part of the superstar. Chioma has been complaining and they are having problems,” according to an insider in the loop of things,” the article claimed.

TheCable Lifestyle further alleged that “their disagreement recently reached a head when Chioma confronted the singer over allegations of impregnating yet another woman.”

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also took to Twitter to allege the same thing about the celebrity couple. According to her, ‘Chioma broke up with Davido’.