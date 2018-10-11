Bustop TV on new comedy series

Bustop TV recently held a live recording of a show titled Comic Tick for an upcoming comedy TV show which will be showing on a well known subscription video on demand service.

The proud African themed event was held at Nicoz Diamond Theatre with 12 comedic acts and free entrance for invited personals.

“It’s a new level because we are now shooting a comedy TV show which is going to be on an international platform.

“As Bustop TV we feel that it was good show, it went well and we managed to put everything together.

“We tried to select our best comedians so that we can showcase African talent, we were selecting those we felt who would make sense to the audience in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“However we feel that we could have brought more comedians to perform at the show,” Bustop TV founder Luckie Aaron told H-Metro.

Luckie told H-Metro that they are not at liberty to name their partner as yet but will reveal when the time comes.

Comic Tick saw the iconic Michael K, who was the presenter for the night, stunning the audience with his prowess in accents, well thought-out drunk act and diaspora jokes.

Louis the Prince and Skanyiso that guy particularly stood out with their rib cracking material.

The cast was well balanced with Bulawayo, Harare acts and women fairly represented by Bustop TV’s own Maggie, Ms Dee from Bulawayo and Munya.

Bustop TV has become quite a force to reckon on the digital scene for their skits which have earned them a huge following of 117K on their Facebook page. H-Metro