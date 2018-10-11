By Nyasha Kada

Gospel musician Janet Manyowa says she is grateful to God for so many things hence her second album being titled Grateful.

The album launch that will incorporate a live DVD recording has been set for Celebration Centre this Saturday.

“I am very grateful to God for his grace and mercy over my life, the nation and the people I love and care for.

“That’s how the album came to be titled Grateful,” she said during her interview on Star FM’s Breeze show with Mai Judah.

Manyowa was in the company of Shingisai Suluma who features on one of her songs titled Muchengeti that is also on the album.>“Doing that collaboration with Janet was amazing; I suggested we do the collaboration.

“I have heard many people talk about me and her (Janet) being sisters and us doing a song together.

“We recorded separately at that time Janet was in South Africa and I was in the US,” added Mai Suluma.

The 11 track album that will carry other tracks like Zadzisa and Tomutendai Nei that are already out was produced by South Africa based Zimbabwean Andrew Baird of Arangotango Music.

Dr Tumi, Nqubeko Mbatha, Ntokozo Mbambo are expected to arrive on Saturday for the potentially exciting show.

Pastor Bonnie Deuschle, Pastor G, Tembalamai and Celebration Choir are also part of the show. H-Metro