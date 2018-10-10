Mobile money subscribers rise

By Adelaide Moyo

Zimbabwe’s number of active mobile money subscribers increased by 12,6 percent to 5,6 million during the 2018 second quarter from 5,01 million due to cash shortages in the country, latest industry data show.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) said NetOne experienced a significant growth in active mobile money subscriptions by 93 percent — hence a 1,1 percent growth in their market share to reach 2,7 percent.

Econet recorded a 11,5 percent increase in mobile money subscriptions leading the market share at 95,9 percent.

“The number of active mobile money subscriptions is expected to continue growing as mobile money has become an effective mode of transaction given the cash shortages in the economy,” Potraz said.

Total revenue by mobile operators was 19,7 percent up to $292,875 million from $244,677 million recorded in the previous quarter.

“Operating costs also fell by 28,2 percent to record $133,454 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $185,888 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018. This is attributable to deliberate operator efforts to contain expenditure,” read part of the report.

Revenue by the fixed telephone network increased by 22 percent to record $34,5 million from $28,3 million recorded in the previous comparable period.

TelOne recorded a 20,1 percent increase in revenue to $38,83 million from $32,28 million recorded in the previous comparable year.

Fixed telephone subscriptions increased by 1,7 percent to reach 263 962 compared to the previous comparable period.

Mobile penetration rate increased by 3,1 percent to reach 87,7 percent following a 3,6 percent growth in active mobile subscriptions.

Internet penetration rate went up 2,8 percent to reach 51,9 percent following a 5,7 percent growth in active internet subscriptions.

Fixed voice traffic grew 10,9 percent to record 116,4 million minutes compared to 105 million recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Mobile voice traffic increased by 9,1 percent to record 1,2 billion minutes from 1,1 billion recorded in the previous comparable period.

“Net-on-net mobile voice traffic recorded the highest growth of 14,4 percent. This is attributable to the various promotions offering bonus minutes for net-on-net calls. On the other hand roaming traffic declined considerably. As more and more people adopt OTT communication platforms for international communication, international traffic and roaming traffic is expected to decline,” Potraz said.

International incoming and outgoing traffic reduced by six percent and 13 percent for the fixed operator and 10 percent and 11 percent for mobile operators respectively.

Inbound and outbound roaming traffic decreased by 28 percent and 24 percent respectively compared to the previous comparable period.

Revenue by Postal and Courier operators declined by 1,1 percent to record $9 million from $9,1 million recorded in the prior comparable period. — The Financial Gazette