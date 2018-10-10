FeaturedLocal

Man shot dead in Harare CBD

83,298 8

A Harare man suspected to be a tout was shot dead this morning following an alleged altercation with a motorist over “parking fees” at the intersection of First Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

The alleged shooter's car was set alight by an angry mob.
The alleged shooter’s car was set alight by an angry mob.

The victim was shot by a man whose identity is still to be established. According to multiple reports the victim was shot in the head and died instantly.

The car was burnt to a shell. (Picture by Memory Mangombe)
The car was burnt to a shell. (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Activist Patson Dzamara posted a different version of the shooting on his facebook page;

Related Articles

SA university student shot dead

97 0

Young mom shot dead while pushing baby in pram

221 5

Bus fatally crushes tout in Harare

153 2

Shooting at Cape Town airport service station

117 0

“So, I am told that the person who shot the man whose images I posted a few minutes ago parked a car with ZANU-PF stickers along Nelson Mandela. That led to a tiff between him and vendors. He ended up shooting the victim. His car is now in flames. Sad sights.”

More details to follow…

You might also like More from author