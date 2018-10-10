Man shot dead in Harare CBD

A Harare man suspected to be a tout was shot dead this morning following an alleged altercation with a motorist over “parking fees” at the intersection of First Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

The victim was shot by a man whose identity is still to be established. According to multiple reports the victim was shot in the head and died instantly.

Activist Patson Dzamara posted a different version of the shooting on his facebook page;

“So, I am told that the person who shot the man whose images I posted a few minutes ago parked a car with ZANU-PF stickers along Nelson Mandela. That led to a tiff between him and vendors. He ended up shooting the victim. His car is now in flames. Sad sights.”

More details to follow…