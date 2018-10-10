I’m a praying man: Chihoro

By Austin Karonga

Dynamos team manager Richard “Nyoka” Chihoro surprised many by leading the Glamour Boys’ prayers shortly before the penalty shoot-out victory over Herentals in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

With the tie all square at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, Chihoro led the DeMbare players as they huddled in prayer shortly before the shoot-out.

Having been long singled out as the DeMbare “juju man”, it came as a surprise to most fans as Chihoro passionately called on the Lord in the Glamour Boys’ time of need.

Despite Emmanuel Mandiranga missing the first spot kick, the fading Harare giants went on to win the shoot-out 5-4 with goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani being the star of the show.

“What is needed in a game of football is team work right from top to bottom and once you achieve that then everything goes according to plan,” Chihoro told the Daily News.

“So you saw our victory today (Sunday) was born out of the unity among the technical team, players, the executive and up to the very top in the board.

“There’s no juju in football, I don’t want to lie to you. Training helps shape things for the better, with hard work and belief in God, He will definitely grant the wishes of your heart.

“I’m a Roman Catholic and that is the life I lead, I’m always prayerful. Hatisi kubuda, ndiri kukutaurira ndakamira pano apa, hatibudi (We are definitely going to survive relegation). DailyNews