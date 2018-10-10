Carl Joshua Ncube returns to Malawi

By Vasco Chaya

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube is returning to Malawi for “The Grand Coalition” show next month.

He will perform at the Bingu Wa Mutharika International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on November 18, alongside celebrated Malawian comedian Daliso Chaponda, Ugandan Anne Kansiime, Cotilda Inapo, Patience Namadingo and Nya Uyu.

“I am happy to be part of The Grand Coalition — a charity event which is meant to help in establishing an arts centre in Malawi — considering Malawi has been great to me as a comedian. It was only fitting to give back this time,” he said.

Ncube last performed in Malawi in 2017 when he was Mceeing for Chaponda’s homecoming show meant to celebrate being a runner-up in Britain’s Got Talent.

“The response was amazing as the show coincided with the week (Robert) Mugabe stepped down.

“It was my first comedy performance in the new dispensation,” Ncube said.

The Malawi tour show will also see Ncube’s reunion with African People’s Choice Award winner, Kansiime, who commenced her career in showbiz at the age of 20 while still she was an undergraduate at Makerere University in Uganda.

The two have previously shared the stage in a number of countries, including Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Ncube started his career in 2007, in South Africa at Nomad Comedy’s Open Mic Nights at Tony’s Bar and Grill, Randburg.

Since then, he rose to become one of the formidable comedians in the region and has performed in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Australia among others. DailyNews