Born Free Crew leader dumps politics, turns to gospel

By Blessing Masakadza

Zanu PF praise-singing group Born Free Crew’s leader, Bruce Machingura, has dumped politics and is now singing for God.

Machingura told the Daily News that he has re-branded and has a lot to prove as a standalone artiste away from the Born Free Crew, pursuing a career in gospel music.

Born Free Crew rose to prominence singing praise for former president Robert Mugabe but now, Machingura is singing praises for God.

He has since dropped a number of gospel singles with videos already on YouTube and says a number of projects are on the way.

He has also partnered a cholera-fighting group Save Life campaign where he will be performing in churches for cholera awareness.

Among the songs under his belt and in the gospel line are Holy Holy, Munana, Tamba, Wakandisimudza and Vhiringidza among others.

“This is the journey that I have embarked on. I was the leader of Born Free Crew but now I have taken another route. I’m now doing gospel music. A lot of people thought the demise of … Mugabe could be the end but here I am doing something else,” he said.

On cholera awareness, Machingura said he is channelling his energy towards the betterment of society.

On Sunday, he performed at AFM Church in Chitungwiza where hand sanitisers were donated to congregants.

“I have composed a song Ngwarirai Cholera. This is an awareness campaign together with Save Life getting in churches spreading the message about cholera. People tend to relax upon hearing that the disease is being contained and they will be caught off-guard. So, after this gathering, we will be going to another church,” he said. DailyNews