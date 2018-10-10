Allied Timbers head nabbed

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ) chief executive Daniel Sithole was yesterday arrested for allegedly flouting procurement procedures at the State-owned company. Sithole (70), who is jointly charged with ATZ procurement manager Justice Chimusaru, are facing allegations of acquiring a reconditioned forestry machine for $65 000 without going to tender in January this year.

The two are also alleged to have outsourced legal services from Matsikidze and Mucheche Legal Practitioners when the company had their own contracted lawyers.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests, saying the two would probably appear before the court today.

ATZ is a State-owned company with more than 10 estates in Manicaland, Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

It was born out of the Forestry Commission in 2003.

The idea of unbundling the commission was to separate regulatory activities from commercial activities. The Herald