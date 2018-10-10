8 nabbed for chaos at Macheso show

By Blessing Masakadza

Eight people were on Friday night arrested for causing chaos at sungura musician Alick Macheso’s show in Chegutu.

Reports are that there was an electric fault at the venue that saw the malcontents — who were outside — try and force entry, resulting in clashes with the security.

An Orchestra Mberikwazvo vehicle had its windows destroyed in the melee and needed repairs before their Xtra Mile Leisure Spot show on Sunday.

Macheso’s publicist, Tich Makahamadze, confirmed the developments saying they will be going to court with the culprits, urging people to desist from violent tendencies.

“There was a power cut as a result of a fault at the venue. Some people tried to take advantage of the blackout to force entry into the venue.

“They destroyed windows of our vehicle but we stood our ground and managed to apprehend the eight. We will be going to court today (yesterday) for the matter,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that some people would try to destabilise things at a show while others are seeking entertainment,” he added.

Away from the skirmishes, the sungura giant is on a quest to revive the family show concept that has been on a downward trend.

This has seen his camp setting up afternoon shows which are family-friendly.

“We are reviving the concept, having shows that start in the afternoon for us to accommodate children and have a friendly environment. This culture has been dying with some family shows starting late in the night which rendered the concept meaningless,” Makahamadze added.

On Sunday, Macheso and his crew had a jumping castle for the children at their show.

The singer was in top form, performing before a full house despite the current harsh economic conditions.

“Even if things are tough, people need entertainment, they need to refresh hence these numbers and we just have to entertain,” he said.

Refreshments at the venue became a challenge with some beverages in short supply while some were sold at inflated prices. DailyNews