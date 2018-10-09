FeaturedInternational

South Africa’s finance minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns

South Africa’s finance minister has resigned after admitting meeting members of the Gupta family, who have been accused of corruption.

Nhlanhla Nene (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day)
Nhlanhla Nene told an inquiry into the alleged influence of the Guptas about meetings that he had previously denied.

The Guptas have been accused of working with former President Jacob Zuma to secure government contracts and determine cabinet appointments.

Both the Guptas and Mr Zuma strongly deny the allegations.

Mr Nene has been replaced by former central bank chief Tito Mboweni. BBC News

