Berita overwhelmed by fans’ love

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro-soul musician Berita Khumalo says she felt the love from Bulawayo fans describing the feeling as overwhelming. The musician, who performed at Red Cafe last week, said she did not think people would come out in their numbers to watch her perform.

Backed by the Outfit Band, this was Berita’s first time to perform as a solo act in Bulawayo after some performances during the Kalawa Homecoming Party. Her performance here was also part of her Sadc tour which started in Malawi last week.

“I was waiting for the right time and demand for me to perform alone in Bulawayo. So when I put out a poster that I was coming there, people went crazy.

“I didn’t anticipate that there was going to be so much hype. They say everything has its own season and I guess this was the right time to come and perform at home,” said Berita who also performed at the much hyped Jacaranda Festival in Harare on Saturday.

She said the turnout in Bulawayo was amazing, something that gave her the zeal on the mic.

“People didn’t want me to get off the stage. Ever since the day of the show, I’ve been receiving messages from people saying they enjoyed my performance.

“It’s really a good feeling to have been accepted with so much love by my own people,” Berita said.

She said the highlight of the Friday performance was when she performed a song titled, Bulawayo.

“It’s a song that was inspired by the legendary Lovemore Majaivana actually. He used to write his music in a comical manner so the song talks about me going around Bulawayo looking for my boyfriend who has stood me up.

“Most people didn’t know that song but when I sang it, they joined in and kept requesting me to perform it. It was a great feeling.”

Given another opportunity, she said, she was definitely coming back to Bulawayo.

As part of her future plans, Berita said she was working on a project with award-winning musician, Bekezela, who is also from Bulawayo. The Chronicle