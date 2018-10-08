Nust student ‘killer’ arrested

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a man suspected to have attacked and killed a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) student in the city last week.

Sources yesterday said Munyaradzi Phiri of Old Lobengula suburb was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking Tinashe Nemakonde who later died at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Nemakonde a first year Industrial Engineering student was attacked on September 25 and died a week later while admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

A source that preferred anonymity said Phiri saw Nemakonde and his friend sitting on a rock behind the Magwegwe water works.

Phiri reportedly armed himself with a brick and advanced towards the two.

“The duo became suspicious at his approach and started walking towards Lobengula West,” said the source.

Phiri allegedly increased pace and overtook Nemakonde and his friend.

“Suddenly, just after overtaking them, Phiri turned and hit Nemakonde with a brick on the head. He went on to hit the friend as well,’’ said the source.

The source said: “Phiri might have hit Nemakonde targeting his cellphone and money. Nemakonde reportedly fell down and Phiri took his belongings including a satchel, cell phones and cash.

The source said Nemakonde managed to rise and ran home and was then rushed to hospital by ambulance.

A man who preferred anonymity said Phiri was arrested after someone identified Nemakonde’s cellphone, which he had sold. The Chronicle