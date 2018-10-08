Jah Prayzah teases fans

Jah Prayzah at the weekend set social media ablaze with a teaser of his forthcoming album due for release next month.

The teaser that was released after a listening session of the album in Harare last week, was in the form of an album cover in which the musician appeared dressed like a warrior/traditional healer. He is pictured dressed in a top made of leaves with beads around his neck and a somewhat medicine bag.

The cover was shared by many who said they could not wait for the album to understand the artiste’s dressing which some said resembles that of Jack Sparrow.

Commenting on the cover, some said they hoped the album, a follow up to Kutonga Kwaro, would be closer to home with contemporary music which the artiste is known for. Of late, Jah Prayzah has not been popular with his local fans as they believe he has been shunning them by ditching his mbira and focusing on recording music for foreign markets.

“We want that African vibe in your music JP not zvekuda kutedzera ana Davido (imitating Davido). Mind you, Mtukudzi and Mapfumo made it without forgoing their culture.

“The other thing, don’t sing about politics at a time when people are struggling otherwise you’ll reduce your own fan base,” commented one Richard Kwaocha.

“I hope it’s an album which has your roots and contains songs like Goto. I’ve always been a fan, but these days, you no longer have ‘that thing’. You’ve been disappointing a lot of late,” posted Mwana waChihera.

Some praised him saying they were glad he had returned to his roots and was slowly doing away with international collaborations.

“That’s your music Jah. Siyana nezvi house-like zviya zvakadhakwa (leave those House music collaborations as they won’t take you anywhere),” suggested Ephraim Zvauya on Jah Prayzah’s post of the album cover on Facebook.

Jah Prayzah will however launch Chitubu, his ninth studio album in Harare on November2, with plans to launch it in Bulawayo on the cards.

The Kutonga Kwaro hit-maker who recently embarked on a “Best of Both Worlds Tour” that saw him perform with Killer T at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma recently, is billed to perform in Mozambique on October 27. Next month, he will tour Australia with fast-rising Zimdancehall chanter Jah Signal. The Chronicle