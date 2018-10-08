Fire scare at POSB Zvishavane

By Freedom Mupanedemo

There was commotion at POSB Bank in Zvishavane last week when staff members and clients scrambled out of the banking hall after a fire broke out due to an electrical fault.

Some property was reportedly destroyed as depositors, who included the elderly who were queuing to withdraw cash, stampeded out of the banking hall.

Officials at the bank confirmed the fire scare, which they said was minor and was quickly put out by the Zvishavane Town Council Fire Brigade.

“You can get a comment from the town’s fire department, but it was something minor, said a bank official who declined to be identified. They reacted swiftly and put out the fire before it spread, so there is nothing to write home about.”

Zvishavane Town Council chief fire officer Mr Rerai Muchara confirmed the fire outbreak.

He said they reacted swiftly to an emergency call and managed to contain the fire.

“It was a fire outbreak, which started from the bank’s balcony, but we reacted swiftly to the emergency and managed to put out the fire before it spread,” he said.

Mr Muchara said the damage from the fire was minimal and no property was destroyed.

The fire was quickly contained, so from the assessment we did, there was no property damaged by the fire, he said.

We applaud the bank management and members of the public for quickly alerting us.

We urge members of the public to always have our emergency numbers so that they quickly alert us, especially in cases like these and road traffic accidents. The Herald