Denver Mukamba goes awol again

By Tadious Manyepo

Deviant Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba is back to his old ways after he failed to report for camp ahead of the team’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Herentals which was played at Rufaro yesterday.

Mukamba had reportedly trained well during the week prompting coach Lloyd Chigowe to include him in the final 18-man squad which went into camp on Saturday.

But the midfielder somehow failed to pitch up and was nowhere to be found by the time DeMbare took to battle in a match they subsequently won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Chigowe was then forced to make changes to his game plan with Marvelous Mukumba being drafted into the starting line-up while the Glamour Boys had six substitutes on the bench.

Godfrey Mukambi was also moved from defence to midfield while Blessing Moyo was deployed to the wing.

Chigowe acknowledged that he was forced to make adjustments to his team after Mukamba went on his disappearing acts once again.

“We had to adjust a little bit, Godfrey Mukambi can be deployed anywhere on the field and can do the job, I am happy he delivered,” said Chigowe.

“The boy (Mukamba) has become errant. I think we will sit down as an institution, do an autopsy on his behaviour and then probably come up with a conclusion after that.

“Denver shaped the team with him at the apex of our attack and we even parted well on Friday and agreed that we would be meeting on Saturday for camp ahead of our match against Herentals.

“That was the last time we saw and heard from him.”

Mukamba goes AWOL at a time when he was beginning to settle in the Glamour Boys fold having returned from a cut-short loan spell at city rivals CAPS United.

The 27-year-old had fallen out with then Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa in the pre-season and that forced the latter to recommend for the midfielder’s transfer in a move that left the team’s executive divided. Mukamba was eventually loaned out for a year to CAPS United after Mutasa threatened to quit if the executive continued to side with the former Kiglon man.

But, it didn’t take long before Mukamba’s AWOL demons visited him at the Green Machine and after some efforts to try and re-align him hit a snag, Makepekepe decided to cut ties with the otherwise talented midfielders. The Herald