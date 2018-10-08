Bulawayo City players protest

By Ricky Zililo

Division One bound Bulawayo City FC players skipped training twice last week in a bid to force the municipal club to clear their outstanding salaries, sign-on fees and match bonuses.

The industrial action, which saw the players missing Tuesday and Friday training sessions, could have been triggered by the team’s 1-0 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win over championship chasing Ngezi Platinum Stars. Bulawayo City had gone for 11 matches without a win, having last tasted victory on June 16 when they beat Mutare City Rovers 1-0.

In a desperate move to motivate players in the quest to fight relegation, the club, according to players dangled a $200 bonus for maximum points. The players said the normal match bonuses that they had agreed on are $150 for a win and $50 for a draw.

“It was difficult to ask for our monies when we were not winning and during that period (11-match winless streak) they always acknowledged that they owe us and promised to pay us once we win. Surprisingly after beating Ngezi, the executive is nowhere to be seen.

“On Tuesday we didn’t train and on Friday less than 10 players showed up at the club’s St Columba’s High School training ground, resulting in the cancellation of the session. We will now meet on Monday for gym,” said a player.

Another player said: “They owe us part of match bonuses from last year and this season they never paid us any bonuses.

“They also owe us sign-on fees and we have a salary backlog of three months. We want them to address these issues before the season ends.”

This means Bulawayo City owe $17 100 in bonuses for the 2018 season. Last season Bulawayo City won 11 games, which translates to $1 650 per player, and drew six matches, which is $300 per player. It could not be established how much they were paid in bonuses last season.

Contacted for comment, the club’s public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo said: “There was some miscommunication between the players and the technical staff, which resulted in a few players showing up at the training grounds. Their salaries have been paid.”

Bulawayo City will face Highlanders when the league games resume. The Chronicle