Tactful Chitembwe guides Caps to semis

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe produced a tactical masterstroke right at the end as Makepekepe coasted into the Chibuku Super Cup last four at the expense of a battling Chapungu at Ascot yesterday.

The match had ended 0-0 after regulation time but the Harare football giants progressed to the semis with a penalty shootout victory.

Joel Ngocube, Method Mwanjale and Justice Jangano converted their spot kicks, while club captain Hardlife Zvirekwi missed his.

Chitembwe introduced goalkeeper Chris Mverechena for Prosper Chigumba in the last minute of regulation time when it became clear the game was headed for penalties.

The glove man saved Blessed Mbavarira’s effort and former Makepekepe captain Tapiwa Kumbuyani saw his effort crashing against the crossbar.

The trio of Allen Tavarwisa, Edmore Muzanenhamo, and Phillip Marufu scored for Chapungu.

Chitembwe said the introduction of Mverechena was not guesswork.

“We know what Chris is capable of doing, it is not the first time he is good at stopping penalties. Prosper did well during the match and Chris also did very well during the shootouts.

“It was a very difficult game like we anticipated but I felt we did enough to get the goal in the first half. You cannot win if you have not played the last game but we are very excited to be here and we will give it a fight till the end,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe created numerous goal scoring chances in the opening stanza but Chapungu ’keeper Talbert Shumba was proving to be an impenetrable barrier.

His exploits between the sticks earned his family a few dollars with supporters in the stands throwing money to his wife in appreciation. The green machine were in a promising position in the 18th minute after a fine exchange between Wisdom Mutasa and Nigerian international Abasirim Chidiebere, but the former was denied from close range by Shumba.

Ten minutes before the breather the national team fringe ’keeper produced a top drawer save, denying Mutasa as he charged on goal.

Chidiebere then had a chance to open the scoreboard but was denied again by Shumba.

On the opposite end, Clive Rupiya beat the ageing Caps defence with pace but his effort was inches wide.

Chapungu gaffer Rodwell Dhlakama said he had wanted to go all the way to the final, but congratulated his charges for a brave showing.

“. . . losing to a team like Caps United on penalties is commendable. It was just unfortunate, we lost but we gave it a fight and now concentration has to go back to the league,” said Dhlakama.

Teams:

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, H Mugoniwa,

C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo,

I Nyoni (T Kumbuyani, 90’) J Jam, R Manuvire

(P Marufu, 56), A Tavarwisa, C Rupiya

Caps United: P Chigumba (C Mverechena, 90’),

M Ncube, K Nyamupfukudza, J Jangano,

M Mwanjale, C Kamhapa, V Musarurwa, J Ngodzo, B Muzondiwa, A Chidiebere (H Zvirekwi, 89’),

W Mutasa (T Chiunye, 52’)

