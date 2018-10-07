Robbers pounce on Chicken Inn

By Peter Matika

Robbers armed with stones, last Sunday robbed an Innscor outlet within Bulawayo’s Central Business District before getting away with more than $200 in cash and a Point of Sale machine.

The robbers took advantage of a blackout in the city and pounced on the outlet situated at corner Leopold Takawira Avenue and Fort Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and said police were still hunting for the suspects.

“A group of hooligans or gangsters that was disappointed in a citywide black out decided to vent out their frustrations on the outlet, after a show they had attended failed to live up to its billing, owing much to an electrical fault which resulted in a blackout.

“Our investigations reveal that a group of rowdy people had been making noise in the CBD moving towards that area,” he said.

He said members of the public should desist from practising delinquent and unruly behaviour.

“People should not vent their anger on businesses. This was an act of hooliganism and as police we will not accept such unruly elements within our society,” said Insp Ncube.

An Innscor employee, who preferred anonymity, said a three-man gang armed with stones pounced on the outlet, where the security guard was attacked with stones and other workers who scurried for cover before they could secure the premises.

“Three of the men threw stones at the guard and other employees. They had to run for cover. One of them tried to heroically secure the place but failed as it all happened so fast. They grabbed the cashier, restrained her before ransacking the cash register. They then stole a swipe machine and fled from the scene. All this was captured on CCTV,” said the employee. Sunday News.