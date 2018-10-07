Epilepsy pushes Lipsy into cake-making

By Vasco Chaya

Zimdancehall songbird Lipsy’s frequent battle with epilepsy, which sometimes forces her to reduce the number of concerts she can hold, has forced her to venture into cake-making in a bid to raise extra income.

She told the Daily News on Sunday that at times her medical doctor orders her to take a break from the stage hence the cake-making project will be her fall back plan.

“Recently, my doctor ordered me to take a three-month break from the stage; therefore you need something to keep the boat afloat.

“I am not only into cake-making but also making hair pieces (wigs) and make-ups,” she said.

Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. During a seizure, a person experiences abnormal behaviour which at times includes loss of consciousness.

Online medical journals state that “treatment can help, but the condition cannot be cured. It (epilepsy) may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or an acquired brain injury, such as a trauma or stroke”.

Apart from her health condition, Lipsy said the economy is failing hence music industry is no longer viable.

“When an economy collapses, the showbiz will be the hardest hit. This will result in low turnout of fans to concerts. Artists will be left with few survival options hence forced to venture into other incoming generating projects,” she said.

The deepening liquidity crunch has forced artists to think outside the box and venture into other incoming generating projects.

Musicians such as Tedius Matsito, Alick Macheso, Diana Samkange, Suluman Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Mathias Mhere and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi among others are some of the artistes who complement their music careers with farming. Daily News.