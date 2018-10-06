Prince in FC Platinum squad for Champions League

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Caf Champions League representatives FC Platinum have registered six new players, including Prince Dube, in their provisional squad for the African safari that gets underway next month.

The Zvishavane-based side will be hoping to finally achieve their goal of reaching the Caf Champions League group stages after failing on two previous occasions where they were booted out in the first hurdle.

“The coach has given us provisional additions to the squad subject to negotiations with their respective clubs,” said FC Platinum communications officer Chido Chizondo.

Besides Dube, who is presently clubless, Pure Platinum Play have also registered evergreen veteran Chicken Inn midfielder Clemence Matawu, in-form Triangle United skipper Lameck Nhamo, Dynamos’ Peace Makaha, Caps United’s John Zhuwawo and Liberty Chakoroma of Ngezi Platinum Stars in a bid to finally break the jinx of failing to reach the group stage of Africa’s most prestigious club competition.

Highlanders recently launched a #buyPrinceDube campaign in a bid to tie down the talented youngster, who has also made it known that his heart is with the Bulawayo giants.

FC Platinum have 24 players in their books for the local Premiership.

The Caf Champions League preliminary round matches get underway on the weekend of November 27-28, with the second-leg set for December 4-5.

First round games will be played over the weekend of December 14-16 with the second-leg coming up a week later.

If Pure Platinum Play make it past the qualifying stages, they will go into the group stage draw on December 28.

Games get underway on the weekend of January 11-13,2019, and run up to March 15-17.

The quarter-finals have tentatively been set for April 5-7 and April 12-14. The Chronicle.