Over 2,5m more cholera vaccines expected

Over 2,5 million more doses of cholera vaccines are expected in the country, with the first batch set to be delivered tomorrow

.

This was said by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo while fielding questions in the Senate on Thursday.

Government last week launched a vaccine programme, starting with the high density suburbs of Budiriro and Glen View that have been the most affected by the outbreak.

The programme started with 500 000 doses of the vaccine having been delivered.

“The World Health Organisation gave us 500 000 and they are already in the country, but what I had already said is that we would start with the epicentre, then we would spread out to other provinces,” said Dr Moyo.

“You (senators) are here in Harare at the moment and there are other doses that will be delivered on Sunday and they are about 900 000, which means we will have 1,4 million that are also coming in.

“So, after completing the vaccination in Harare, we will go to other hotspots. We will first deal with the hotspots in Bulawayo that I have mentioned, in Buhera because three people died there as well and in Mutare and around Chipinge. We will also go to other areas so that we can cover the whole country.”

Dr Moyo said even parliamentarians will also be vaccinated against the disease.

Over 10 000 people have been screened for the disease at the screening centres in the affected areas, while 49 people have died, mainly in Harare, since the first case was reported in early September. The Herald.