Nust student laid to rest

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A first year Industrial Engineering student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo who died after he was attacked by unknown assailants in Magwegwe suburb, was buried at West Park cemetery yesterday.

Tinashe Nemakonde was attacked on Tuesday last week and he succumbed to the injuries at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Speaking at the burial service, the University Chaplain Tomson Dube said Nemakonde did not die at a beer drink as earlier reported.

He described him as a disciplined student who loved going to church.

“The young man we are bidding farewell to today was a quiet and disciplined man. He never drank beer or abused drugs. Death just caught him by surprise on his way from school.”

This is a great loss to the family and the institution .We pray that his soul rests in peace and may God comfort the family during this trying time,” said Pastor Dube.

Colleagues who gave graveside eulogies said Tinashe was attacked while walking with a friend soon after disembarking from a kombi.

Family members who spoke to the The Chronicle described him as a “quiet and disciplined young man who loved church and books.’’

Nemakonde’s uncle, Mr Sengai Nemakonde said: “I am surprised about reports saying Tinashe was killed at a beer drink because l never saw him drinking or even suspected he drank beer. When people are at a young age like this, there are assumptions that they drink and party but l know my son very well.

“We are a Christian grounded family and our child was grounded on Christian values. This incident is very unfortunate to our family. He was attacked coming from school since he was attending evening classes at Nust.” The Chronicle.