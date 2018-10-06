Munetsi burial today

Former Dynamos chairman Farai Munetsi, who died this week after a long battle with a kidney ailment, will be buried at his rural home in Domboshava this afternoon.

A church service will be held at 8am at St. Canisius Roman Catholic Church in Marlborough, Harare, before departure to the Munetsi Village, near Molife Primary School in Domboshava soon afterwards.

Burial is scheduled for 2pm.

Munetsi (61) died on Wednesday morning at Avenues Clinic.

He is survived by his wife Anne, two sons Ngoni and Kudzai, daughter Farirai and two grandchildren.

Munetsi was also Nestle Zimbabwe corporate communications and public affairs manager. Scores of football and corporate sector personalities have been visiting the Munetsi residence in Marlborough to commiserate with his family.

ZIFA yesterday also sent their message of condolence to the Munetsi family.

The association’s spokesman Xolisani Gwesela said in a statement that Munetsi’s death had robbed the game of a diligent football administrator.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened about the passing away of Farai Munetsi, former Dynamos chairperson.

“Mr Munetsi was an illustrious administrator who led Dynamos with distinction. He had great leadership skills and DeMbare was an indefatigable side during his tenure.

“We are saddened that we continue to lose such administrators. May the departed brother rest in peace and may the Lord comfort his family,” said Gwesela.

Dynamos and Warriors cheerleader Chris “Romario” Musekiwa said Munetsi managed to bring stability to DeMbare during his days with the club.

Musekiwa called on the DeMbare supporters to come in their numbers and give Munetsi a proper send-off.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Munetsi family and the entire football fraternity following the untimely passing on of former Dynamos chairman Mr Farai Munetsi.

“He fought a good fight for the cause of the Dynamos DeMbare brand. As the Dynamos family of supporters we are deeply saddened by the loss we have encountered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and friends.

“Mr Munetsi was a larger than life character, soft spoken, humble, but a very effective leader who brought administrative stability at Dynamos during the time he was the club chairman.

“As a respected business executive he was principled and believed in what he stood for. For his sake Dynamos should win all the remaining six games and finish the season in a respectable position,” said Musekiwa.

While Musekiwa was calling for a united front by the DeMbare supporters, it emerged last night that some of the club’s Harare Chapter supporters were plotting to use the occasion of Munetsi’s funeral as a platform to vent their frustrations with the Dynamos management and board over the club’s poor Premiership season which has left the former champions starring relegation. The Herald.