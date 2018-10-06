Man dies in crocodile attack

By Leonard Ncube

A 42 year old man from Lupane’s Tshongogwe area died after being attacked by a crocodile while fetching water from Tshangani River.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred last Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said Frank Ngwenya was in the company of two juveniles when a crocodile attacked him at around 7AM.

“We received a report of a man who was attacked by a crocodile while fetching water from Tshangani River on September 29. Frank Ngwenya of Mahloni Khumalo homestead was with Patros Manxeba aged 14 and Silibaziso Moyo aged 15 when they went to fetch water. He went into the water where he was filling buckets and giving the two who were loading onto the scotch cart,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said a crocodile suddenly appeared and attacked Ngwenya and dragged him under water in full view of the juveniles.

Silibaziso rushed to inform other villagers who made a report at Jotsholo Police Station.

The police sub aqua unit and rangers from the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority attended to the scene and searched for the body. They retrieved some body parts while some were not located as the reptile had chomped Ngwenya into pieces.

Chief Insp Makonese urged members of the public to avoid playing or working inside water bodies even if they are shallow, to avoid being attacked by crocodiles or other dangers.

The Chronicle was told that rangers put down two crocodiles at the same pool as they had been causing havoc to villagers.

Villagers said the remains of Ngwenya, who resides at a neighbouring village and had visited his grandmother to help her with household chores, were buried on Sunday. The Chronicle.