Man demands paternity test after paying upkeep for 4yrs for child he hasn’t seen

By Lisa Mangena

A BULAWAYO man yesterday demanded a paternity test alleging that a six- year old child that he is paying maintenance for but has never seen, is not his.

A court heard that Nkosiyabo Mdlongwa and Ms Loveness Chikuni have a love child.

Mdlongwa said he does not even know the name of the child.

He argued that some time in 2012 the couple had protected sex and he got to know about the child in 2014 through a maintenance court order.

Mdlongwa appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Mlea and stated that he has never seen the child that he is paying maintenance for.

“She has never shown me the child but only drags me in and out of court for delaying the upkeep payments,” said Mdlongwa in anger.

The court ordered that the tests should be done to confirm whether or not Mdlongwa is indeed the father of the child.

Ms Chikuni also agreed to the tests and said she told Mdlongwa when she fell pregnant.

“I am surprised that he is raising the paternity issue now and yet he has been paying maintenance all along,” she said.

Ms Chikuni said Mdlongwa owns commuter omnibuses but he said he was just a driver.

Mdlongwa asked that the $60 that he is paying be reduced because he now has a family and can no longer afford the amount.

“She has never shown me the child but only drags me in and out of court for delaying the upkeep payments”

“I am not working and l now have a family, I am no longer able to pay $60. I depend on piece jobs and l want the amount reduced to $30,” said Mdlongwa.

The court agreed to reduce the maintenance to $30 pending results of the paternity tests. The Chronicle