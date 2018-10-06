Herentals eye DeMbare scalp

By Tadious Manyepo

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva has stoked up the flames ahead of his team’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Dynamos at Rufaro tomorrow, claiming they are not intimidated by the struggling Harare soccer giants.

After dumping Ngezi Platinum in the first round, Mutiwekuziva feels there is no opponent who can send a sense of fear in his charges.

Instead, he wants the Students to cause another major upset.

Dynamos have been hobbling from one problem to another and are not on top of their game and Mutiwekuziva believes his men can benefit from the low confidence levels in the DeMbare dressing room.

He however, also warned his boys against reading much into the Dynamos problems, citing their capacity to grind results even when their backs are against the wall.

“Obviously our match against Dynamos will not be easy. It’s a cup game and the winner will progress, making it even tenser. But at the end of the day, we will beat them,” said Mutiwekuziva.

“League form counts for nothing when it comes to tournament football, that much we are aware of. This is a stage where everything will be tense. It doesn’t matter who plays better than the other, what matters at the end of the day is who manages to win the match.

“Dynamos might not be doing well in the league, but they remain Dynamos and judging them by how they are performing in the league could prove tragic for us.

“So we are going into this match knowing that we are facing a big team which can rise to the occasion any time like what they did in the first round.

“We are facing a club with history and the much-needed experience to win trophies. We might be on different positions in the league, but they are certainly not a bad side.

“We are not going to lie to ourselves that since we are performing better than them in the league so we are going to overrun them in a cup game, but like what I said earlier, we have to play better than them and win.”

Mutiwekuziva said his team will be cautious, but offensive as they will be looking at finishing their opponents off in regulation time.

“We are approaching this match with all the care that comes with playing giants when you are relatively still new to the system, but we will attack, attack and attack as we need to win the match in regulation time.

“That Dynamos are a big and tricky team doesn’t mean we over-respect them. We are a team which has shown that anything can be done with the right attitude and mentality.

We have shown that determination can conquer experience. We eliminated Ngezi Platinum Stars in the first round of the tournament in their own backyard in a match everyone thought they would beat us.

“My charges are well prepared for the challenge against Dynamos just like when they faced Ngezi Platinum,’’ he said.

Herentals could be missing captain, Blessing Majarira, who injured his head in the team’s league match against Mutare City last weekend, in the event that he fails to pass a late fitness test today.

Mutiwekuziva reckoned that in as much as he wanted his captain to be part of the team to play DeMbare, he also wanted to avoid rushing him. The Herald .