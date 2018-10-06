Bulawayo city council raids illegal fuel dealers

By Nqobile Tshili

Bulawayo City Council has shut down more than 50 illegal fuel dealers outlets in the city following a joint operation with Government departments.

According to the latest council report, BCC working with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) raided 52 illegal LP Gas dealers taking away their wares and also confiscated more than 200 litres of petrol from illegal dealers operating along busy roads.

“36x48kg LP Gas cylinders were confiscated by ZERA and kept at (BCC) Khami Stores. The cylinders will be sold to certified gas dealers once the court makes a ruling. Fifteen (15) LP Gas weighing scales were also confiscated by BCC security offcers and owners have been asked to pay a $20 fine to get them back,” reads the statement

The closing down of illegal LP Gas dealers come at a time when most residents residing in areas without electricity have resorted to using gas.

The shortage of fuel has seen an increase in individuals selling the petrol from plastic containers along busy roads.

Meanwhile, council announced that it has dedicated a special ambulance to attend to cholera victims.

The Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou told councillors that a special ambulance with required protective clothing will attend to cholera victims.

Two cholera cases have been confirmed in the city and are both linked to Harare where many cases have been reported.

In an unrelated case, the council said fire cases increased by 163 percent from January to August compared to the same period last year.

This year’s fires have destroyed property worth nearly $3million with most of the cases being attributed to arson.

“Ninety-two percent of fires recorded were attributed to discarded lit materials, deliberate ignition and to electrical faults. Six persons were injured during fire outbreaks during the month under review when compared to one in August 2017,” reads the report.

More fires were recorded in the medium and low density suburbs compared to high density areas. The Chronicle.