Bolamba Performing Arts putting Gwanda on map

By Sukulwenkosi Dube Matutu

Bolamba Performing Arts, a Gwanda-based traditional dance group, has proved to be a force to reckon with after successfully participating in several national dance competitions this year and excelling.

After operating below the radar for several years, the group that specialises in dance, poetry and theatre, emerged champions at the Matabeleland South provincial Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance competitions held in June this year. They went on to represent the province at the tightly contested Chibuku Neshamwari national traditional dance competitions in August and were third placed.

Bolamba went on to take first place at the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show traditional dance competitions which were held during this year’s agricultural show in August. Recently, the group emerged second at the provincial Ingwebu traditional dance festival and emerged champions at the national competitions.

The Director of Bolamba, which is based in Kafusi area, Mthabisi Dube, attributed their success to hard work, strategising and persistence.

“We formed the group in 2009 and it collapsed the following year. We revived it in 2014 and since then, we’ve been participating in several competitions such as the Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance competitions but without luck.

“It’s only this year that we managed to make a breakthrough,” Dube said.

“Leading to the victories that we recorded, we sat down as a group and strategised. Some members were staying in various villages which limited our practice sessions because of long distances.

“We decided to set up a camp where all members could stay together and as a result, we were able to hold practise sessions regularly. When competitions came, we were able to thoroughly prepare for them unlike in the past,” he added.

Dube said the group was now working on enhancing their performance and incorporating more dances as it is their desire to perform and be recognised internationally.

Some of the group members who are unemployed are now focusing on taking art as a career that will become their reliable source of livelihood.

“The group has gained recognition by participating in various dance competitions. From here onwards, we want to participate in more shows and secure more bookings. We want to maintain this good trend and even enhance and broaden our performances.

“The more we grow, the more we’ll be able to make an income,” Dube said.

However, even after relocating to stay at one place, Dube said the group, that is based in the rural areas, has challenges securing events and transport to Gwanda town. This has seen them missing out on some shows. As such, they are planning to relocate the camp to the urban areas in order to increase their opportunities.

“We appeal to members of the business community or any well wishers that may assist us as traditional dance competition costumes are expensive and with the little money we’re earning now, it’s a challenge for us to cater for all our expenses which also include transport.

“Our group is still growing and any assistance that we can get will go a long way,” pleaded Dude.

Away from competitions and shows, the group has now ventured into edutainment where they are disseminating information on HIV related issues to communities and school pupils through songs, dances and plays.

Dube said they hoped to work with Non Governmental Organisations in this cause adding that they recently performed at a National Aids Council gala.

Bolamba Performing Arts perform SeSotho and SeTswana traditional dances such as Tsutsube/ Khoisan dance, Setapa, Phathisi and Sebirwa. They also perform contemporary and Ndebele dances Hosana and Sitshikitsha.

The group has a six-track album titled, “Khuba” and they are now working on their second album.

Created in 2009, Bolamba has 15 members ranging from 18 to 50 years. The group was named after an area called Bolamba under Chief Mathe in Gwanda. The Chronicle.