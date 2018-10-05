Nakamba boost for Warriors

By Ricky Zililo

Belgium-based Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is back to full fitness, giving national team coaches something to cheer about ahead of next week’s back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Warriors will play DRC in the first-leg of their Group G qualifier in Kinshasa on October 13, with the reverse fixture in Harare on October 16.

Zimbabwe top Group G tied on four points with DRC, who have an inferior goal difference.

Nakamba, who missed the 1-1 draw against Congo Brazzaville due to injury, is elated to be back in action.

The left-footed midfielder was introduced in the 56th minute for Siebe Schrijvers in Wednesday night’s Uefa Champions League game, which his Club Brugge lost 3-1 away to Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

“I’m trying my best to be as fit as possible. I’ve started full training with the team and last week I played 30 minutes. I’ve also been given another run in the Champions League, which is great. I’ve recovered and I’m definitely coming for the Warriors’ games,” said Nakamba.

The Warriors’ star will join his national team teammates after Club Brugge’s Sunday away league match against Standard Liege. Nakamba will be hoping to get more minutes against Standard Liege, who happened to be the last team he faced before being ruled out by a knee injury on May 13.

In that game, Club Brugge drew 1-1 to claim the 2017/18 Belgian league title.

Nakamba, who is being gradually introduced by his club, played his first 30 minutes since returning to first team training on September 29 in his team’s 4-0 thumping of rivals Cercle Brugge.

Nakamba’s availability gives Warriors’ coach Sunday Chidzambwa options in central midfield where he will compete for a place with Orlando Pirates’ Marshal Munetsi, Tanzania-based Tafadzwa Kutinyu, combative Golden Arrows’ Danny Phiri and Ovidy Karuru of AmaZulu.

Meanwhile, Bidvest Wits forward Terrence Dzukamanja has been drafted into the Warriors’ squad, replacing Evans Rusike of SuperSport United, who has been ruled out for the two ties against DRC because of an ankle injury.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Donovan Bernard (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)

Defenders: Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Eric Chipeta (Cape Umoya United), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars)

Midfielders: Marshal Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Danny Phiri (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge KV)

Strikers: Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht), Terrence Dzukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows). The Chronicle.