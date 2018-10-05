Harrison predicts tough Bosso clash

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City coach Mark Harrison has predicted a tough battle against Highlanders when the two teams clash in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final at Rufaro tomorrow.

The hosts are looking at winning the country’s biggest knock-out tournament for the third time in a row but will first have to find a way past a youthful Bosso side that has largely been admirable this season.

The “Sunshine City Boys” sent Highlanders packing in the first round of the same tournament last season on their way to defend the trophy but Harrison, who wasn’t with the side then, reckons history will count for nothing when the clubs meet in this potential thriller.

That his charges as well as their opponents play an impressive brand of passing football will amplify the battle and the better team on the day will progress to the next round, so reckons the Englishman.

“Look, we are expecting a very tough game against Highlanders. It’s a big encounter which the best team of the day will win,” said Harrison.

The former CAPS United gaffer however believes playing at Rufaro will give his team some sort of an advantage over the fancied Bulawayo giants.

“But we could have some bit of an advantage playing at home, in familiar environment and conditions.

“But, the match won’t be easy, it will take the best team of the afternoon to progress to the semi-finals. We are approaching the encounter like any other game, we have to carry ourselves properly, look at the opposition and try to counter what they can do.

“We are going into the game with positive minds and hopefully we can get the result.”

He challenged his men not to pay much attention on what they have done in the past for Bosso could prove to be tough when treated softly.

“Of course we have beaten Highlanders in the same tournament but history doesn’t count for anything when it comes to football.

“This is a new game, new period and everything will be fresh. Whoever plays well will win. It’s a 90-minute game, with equal number of players facing against each other,” Harrison said.

Harare City’s cause is not helped either by the fact that they will be missing three of their regular players due to injury and bereavement.

Left-back Bright Chayambuka has been ruled out for three weeks after breaking his nose in the team’s league defeat to Nichrut last week while siblings Takudzwa and Denzel Chimwemwe have a family bereavement.

Harrison said the trio will be missed but he has faith in the replacements who are coming in.

Pritchard Mbelele took the left-back role where he gave a good account of himself in the team’s drawn league game against Chicken Inn last weekend and could be thrown into the fray once again tomorrow.

“Takudzwa and Denzel Chimwemwe will probably miss the game against Highlanders as they are attending a family bereavement. Bright Chayambuka is also out as he has a broken nose.

“The trio will all miss the match against Highlanders and it’s a blow for my team. They are regulars for the club and they have played quite well throughout the season and we would have wanted them to be in the team along with others.

“Unfortunately they are out. But, their absence shouldn’t be an excuse if we get beaten by Highlanders. We have depth in the team and those players who will be called in to replace them are equally good.

“In our last league match against Chicken Inn, Bright (Chayambuka) wasn’t there but we still managed to do well.

“So in as much as we will miss the three players, we are rest assured of the same good showing from Harare City as we have enough replacements in the team,” said Harrison. The Herald.