Double celebration for Taponeswa Mavunga as she bags two honours within 4 days in the UK

It was a double celebration for UK based Zimbabwean music executive, Taponeswa Mavunga, the head of publicity at Columbia Records, after she was honoured twice within four days.

On Friday Taponeswa was named on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour List of the most powerful women in music. Others on the list included Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Sia. Taponeswa was 25th on the prestigious list of 40 most successful women having an impact on the music in the mainstream.

Three days later on Monday, Taponeswa was honoured at the “Black Magic Awards” that took place in central London. Attended by the likes of Emelie Sande, Shingai Shoniwa, Carla Marie Williams (songwriter for Beyoncé), Lisa Maffia (So Solid Crew) and comedian Eddie Kadi.

According to their official site; “The Black Magic Awards is a glittering awards ceremony that aims to honour the most talented and influential women who have made a huge contribution to British black entertainment, business and sports, community and education scene.”

The event was hosted by Capital Xtra’s Remel London and took place at London’s Criterion Theatre. One report said the awards “turned Leicester Square into mini Wakanda!”

Co-founder of the awards Kojo Anim said: “This year’s awards are taking place because the black British female experience, influence and journey tends to go under the radar, well not anymore … It’s nice to get honoured with an MBE but it’s event nicer to get a thank you from your own community.”

The honourees included

Influence Honour – Taponeswa Maguva (PR)

Inspiration Honour – Yolanda Brown (Saxophonist)

TV Personality Honour – Angellica Bell (TV presenter)

Media Mogul Honour – Vannessa Amadi (PR)

Music Honour – Lisa Maffia (Singer/songwriter)

Brand Honour – Carla-Marie Williams (Beyonce Songwriter and owner of Girls I Rate)

Sporting Honour – Eni Eluko (England / Juventus footballer)

Comedy Honour – Gina Yashere (Comedian)

Community Champions – Joanna Abeyie (Diversity & Inclusion), Vanessa La Rose (Bookshop owner), Patricia Ann Hewitt (young women’s charity owner)

Radio Honour – Angie Greaves (Radio presenter)

Acting honour – Ellen Thomas (actress)

The Impact Honour – Munroe Bergdorf (Activist)

Beauty & Fashion Honour – Jourdan Dunn (model)

International Honour – Tiffany Haddish (actress/comedian)

Taponeswa began her music career as a receptionist before rising to become a senior publicity manager at Atlantic Records UK where she oversaw and won awards for a talented roster that included Ed Sheeran, Jay Z, Sean Paul, Estelle and Rudimental.

The Zimbabwean briefly moved from London to South Africa for a couple of years to be the head of talent and music for MTV Africa and BET Africa. She is now the Head of Publicity at Columbia Records UK and a passionate champion of the Afrobeats movement. With all this work under the bonnet it was little surprise she was named as one of the 14 Most Inspirational British Women of Colour in 2017.