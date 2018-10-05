Bosso boss feels for Dembare. . . Highlanders need a healthy competitive Dynamos FC

By Fungai Muderere

Batman’s life would be a bore without the Joker his greatest foe, as such it’s the same with a Highlanders FC without Dynamos to look forward to.

Hence, Bosso’s chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube says the Bulawayo football giants and the country need a competitive and healthy Dynamos in the league.

DeMbare’s slump in form saw them sink deeper into relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of log leaders FC Platinum last Saturday.

“Highlanders needs a healthy, competitive Dynamos FC in the league and Zimbabwean football does too. Our corporate partners and sponsors benefit more from both our brands functioning at a competitive level. For this reason my heart bleeds for DeMbare. I wish them a speedy recovery,” posted Dube on his twitter account.

Relegation-threatened Harare football giants recently fired coach Lloyd Mutasa together with his assistant Joseph Takaringofa, goalkeepers coach Zondai Nyaungwa and fitness trainer Tendai Chaipa.

Lloyd Chigowe who was hired as the interim coach has been tasked with ensuring that the club is not relegated. Club legend Murape Murape has also been recruited to assist Chigowe.

The effect of Dynamos relegation on the local top-flight league would be much deeper than imagined. It is not an overstatement that DeMbare’s relegation will in many ways change the complexion of the premier league, chiefly in terms of revenue generation and football tradition in this country.

Dynamos are probably one of the most important teams in the league by way of revenue to the PSL through gate-takings boosted by the club’s support base.

It is arguably the most supported team in the country and smaller and financially vulnerable teams in the league have depended on Dynamos’ countrywide magnetism to improve their gate-takings whenever the former champions visit them.

The collapse of Dynamos will therefore be a heavy financial blow to smaller teams in the league. Apart from community-based teams such as Hwange, Masvingo and Shabanie Mine which attract substantial local crowds at their home grounds, the other teams will certainly feel the pinch.

Bosso and DeMbare are the two biggest clubs on the land and their rivalry, the Battle of Zimbabwe, dates back to the years before the country got independence. There are 14 league titles between the two sides since 1992 when the current league was established.

The Glamour Boys are also the only club in Zimbabwe to reach the final of the Caf Champions League back in 1998 and almost repeated the same feat a decade later but were knocked out in the semi-finals.

The former champions have been all but pathetic on the pitch in the past two seasons, as endless squabbles have taken a massive toll on the popular club’s performance.

There have been a few high-profile cases of relegation in major footballing countries. Despite the huge commercial and professional gulf between them and local football, Dynamos could relate to such cases. B-Metro