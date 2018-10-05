By Whinsley Masara

A Taxi driver from Bulawayo was on Sunday robbed of a Toyota Spacio vehicle worth $6 000 at knife point by two men who posed as customers, police have confirmed.

Mr Farai Zhakata (24) of Nguboyenja suburb was hired at Chicken Inn, opposite Tredgold along Leopold Takawira Avenue by the suspects who claimed that they wanted to pick up a pregnant woman in Paddonhurst suburb and ferry her to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The silver vehicle, registration number ADZ 6349, had a full tank of fuel and has not been recovered.

The suspects are still at large.

A witness, Mr Mthunzi Ncube, said Mr Zhakata charged the suspects $9 for the trip.

“They said they wanted to go to a house in Paddonhurst suburb where they claimed they wanted to pick up a pregnant woman whom they wanted to take to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. They agreed on a fee of $9,” he said.

“However, along Amersham Road in Paddonhurst suburb, one of the suspects pointed a knife at Mr Zhakata’s throat and ordered him to stop the car. He instructed him to disembark from the vehicle. The victim opened the car door and ran away, leaving the suspects in the car.”

Mr Ncube said Mr Zhakata watched from a distance as the suspects drove his car towards the northern direction.

He then made a report at Paddonhurst Police Base.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele warned taxi drivers against carrying suspicious people especially at night.

“We are appealing to taxi drivers to inform their colleagues of their intended destinations when carrying suspicious passengers. They can even pass through a police station and register their destination,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele urged motorists to install trackers on their vehicles to make it easy to locate them once they are stolen. The Chronicle.