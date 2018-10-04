War hero Sithole laid to rest

By Moreblessings Mugumbate

Hundreds of mourners on Tuesday thronged Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre to bid farewell to liberation war hero Retired Major Shadreck Sithole, who died on September 26. Cde Sithole (61) succumbed to diabetes and hypertension.

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba described Cde Sithole’s death as a painful loss to the country, adding that his sacrifice and outstanding contribution to freedom should always be appreciated.

“Cde Shadreck’s untimely departure is a painful loss to us all in Manicaland and the nation at large. We should all appreciate his vision of a free Zimbabwe, fountain of wisdom and sense of equality that made him a staunch combatant who could not be moved by freak storms, but one who stood boldly against all odds,” she said.

She said Cde Sithole was a committed cadre whose unquestionable qualities and active participation in the liberation struggle endeared him to the masses.

“While it is a sombre moment, I urge the Sithole family to draw solace and inspiration in Shadreck’s enduring spirit and sense of equality. We should continue to be guided by his principles and ethics of dedication, hard work and selflessness,” added Minister Gwaradzimba.

Family spokesperson, Mr Lovemore Magaya, a brother to the late Cde Sithole, thanked the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for nurturing his brother to be a disciplined and responsible father who cared for his family and would mix well socially with others.

Born in 1957 in Mutare, Rtd Maj Sithole left the country to join the Liberation Struggle in 1976. He got his first training in Chibawawa in Chimoio. After a short stint operating in Manicaland province, he went for further training in Ethiopia and rejoined the struggle after the training.

Cde Shadreck was later integrated into the Army and rose through the ranks until he retired from the force as a Major.

Cde Sithole is survived by his wife Rosemary, five children and five grandchildren. The Herald.