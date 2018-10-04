Vimbai Zimuto drops another racy video

By Tonderai Zvimba

Netherlands-based singer Vimbai Zimuto who hogged the limelight earlier this year after starring in a racy video is at it again as she has released a similar video, this time for track African Men.

The initial video that shot her to stardom was for track Hapana Kwaunoenda off her forthcoming album titled Hapana Kwaunoenda.

The video caused a frenzy on social media as people were shocked by the X-rated scenes. It trended so much that a #VimbaiZimuto challenge was created with the likes of comedian Mai TT also participating, imitating the racy scenes.

In the opening scene of African Men, Zimuto is shown in a romantic scenario caressing a topless man in bed. Various African men are also shown in the video.

The daring songbird said she recorded this video to portray African men in a positive light.

“I recorded this song to appreciate our African men as there are many negative stereotypes about them. For example, people say they’re abusive so I wrote this song to praise them and portray them in good light,” she said.

When she released Hapana Kwaunoenda, she was criticised by some for what they described as indecency. Zimuto however said she remains unfazed as there are some, especially women, who are showing her love.

“I’m shocked by the amount of women who’ve showed support for my videos. To those who criticise, I’m not bothered,” she said.

The Hapana Kwaunoenda video received over 100 000 views on YouTube giving the singer the will to launch her third studio album Hapana Kwaunoenda in Harare on October 19. She has since invited artistes Andy Muridzo, Bryan K and Lady B to perform at the launch. The Chronicle