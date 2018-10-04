Man up for murdering ‘thief’

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare man has been hauled before the court for allegedly murdering a thief who had been caught after committing a burglary.

Ernest Emmanuel Kapondoro, 21, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on September 25 around 3am, the now-deceased (name not supplied) was in the company of an unknown accomplice and hatched a plan to steal from people’s houses.

The court heard that they stole a cellphone which was on a charger at a residence in Budiriro belonging to Edson Mukandara by fishing it out through the bedroom window.

When the now-deceased and his accomplices were leaving Mukandara’s residence, they were spotted by Kapondoro.

It was alleged that Kapondoro shouted for help and alerted his neighbours who chased after the now-deceased.

The mob reportedly managed to apprehend the now-deceased person and recovered the Vodafone cellphone from him.

Kapondoro was part of the mob that severely assaulted the thief using unknown objects on his head.

Kapondoro and his neighbours later took the now-deceased to Budiriro Police Station where he died during detention.

In another murder case, a 17-year-old wife reportedly murdered her husband during an undisclosed dispute.

The girl (name withheld) appeared before magistrate Mugwagwa charged with murder.

She was denied bail and advised to approach the high court because she faces a third schedule offence.

Mugwagwa did not ask the girl to plead to the murder charge. DailyNews