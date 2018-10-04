Man found dead in roadside pit

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A man from Bulawayo has been found dead in a pit by the side of the road along Luveve Road.

Alick Kuboni (25) of Mpopoma suburb is suspected to have died in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.

His body was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post mortem.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednego Ncube said police were investigating the incident.

“Observations at the scene appear to indicate that there was a hit and run but investigations are still underway.

“We appeal to members of the public who may have useful information to the investigation to inform the police,’’ he said.

The Chronicle caught up with Kuboni’s family who said they were distressed by the incident.

Kuboni’s mother was crying.

One of his sisters who declined to be named said the family last saw him on the night before his death.

“This is shocking and unbearable. We did not know where he was but since he is a man we never worried ourselves much. When we came here, we identified his shoes first .We could not believe it’s him seeing the blood all over his face,’’ she said.

Another family member said: “There is no problem, we are strong Christians and whoever is responsible for this death will be caught.’’

The family said they are not yet sure of where the body will be taken after postmortem.

Kuboni had a fractured leg and scratches on his forehead with clotted blood on his nose and head.

There was broken glass, presumably from a shattered vehicle windscreen on the road near where the body was found.

There were also skid marks that may suggest sudden braking.

“These skid marks show that a vehicle was speeding and it hit the man. The driver or someone else might have realised they killed someone and opted to hide him. Maybe accidentally Kuboni fell into the pit and sustained knee fractures,’’ said a resident who identified himself as Ncube.

One of Kuboni’s friends said: “We were together on Monday afternoon and he did not appear suicidal. I doubt if he killed himself, someone is behind his death.’’ The Chronicle