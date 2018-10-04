Local comedians take act to Namibia

By Tonderai Zvimba

Stand-up comedians Mandla Da Comedian, Doc Vikela and Kadeem The Comic are set to make their debut performance in Windhoek, Namibia today.

This will be Mandla Da Comedian’s first time to perform outside Zimbabwe alongside renowned stand-up comedian Doc Vikela and Kadeem The Comic at a comedy show dubbed the Zim Invasion.

The show will take place at the Warehouse Theatre.

Speaking ahead of the event, Doc Vikela said they wanted to inspire up-and-coming comics by showcasing local talent across the region.

“I’m very excited to be performing in Namibia. It’s my first show there and I’m going to show them that Zimbabwe is open for the comedy business.

“Us being invited to perform there is a sign of the growth of local comedy. It shows that we’re being recognised outside the country’s borders and we’ll not stop as we want to pave the way for those who want to take up comedy as a career in Zimbabwe.”

Local comedy seems to be growing steadily as it is getting recognised across the region. Comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube has been on a quest to push local comedy internationally and was recently listed among the 30 African innovators of 2018 in the Quartz Africa magazine for his efforts. He is also set to perform in Malawi together with popular Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime and Daliso Chaponda – Britain’s Got Talent finalist. The Chronicle