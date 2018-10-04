Harrison commits to Harare City

By Godknows Matarutse

Harare City coach Mark Harrison insists he is focused on his job at the Sunshine Boys despite reports linking him with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The ambitious platinum miners sacked Tonderai Ndiraya on Tuesday following last weekend’s shock 1-0 loss to bottom side Bulawayo City which left them in second place and five points behind leaders FC Platinum.

Together with former Warriors and Dynamos coach Kalisto Pasuwa, Harrison has been touted to replace Ndiraya at Madamburo.

Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi has also come out to distance his client from any move to Madamburo.

The Briton, who previously had a short stint at CAPS United, returned to Zimbabwe mid last year to take up a technical director role with Harare City.

Following the team’s relegation at the end of the 2017 season, Harrison then stepped into the hot seat following the sacking of coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube.

Although the Sunshine Boys essentially assembled a team for the second tier league, Harrison has managed to turn them into a competitive side following their return through the purchase of How Mine’s franchise.

City have been one of the few exciting teams to watch with their passing game which inevitably has made Harrison a front runner for the vacant Ngezi Platinum post.

“There is no contact whatsoever. Of course Ngezi are a great ambitious club but I’m happy here at Harare City,” Harrison told the Daily News.

“It only feels great being linked, I think it’s a true statement of the work we are doing here.”

Football is a very fluid sport with positions and stances changing at any given time but Ngezi will have to fork out a significant amount as compensation to the Sunshine Boys if they really want to get Harrison.

Harrison is currently tied down to a long-term contract with the Sunshine Boys.

At the moment, Harrison is preparing his side for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday.

The Sunshine Boys are the defending champions of the country’s most prestigious knockout tournament after beating How Mine 3-1 in last year’s final at Rufaro and were paired against Bosso in the draw held on Monday in the capital.

The Sunshine Boys are the most successful team in this modern era of the Chibuku Super Cup having won it twice since it returned four years ago.

City booked their last eight place following a narrow 1-0 victory over Bulawayo City in the first round courtesy of a William Manondo solitary strike.

“Honestly, I don’t mind the draw. Highlanders are a great footballing team so it will be a match between two teams willing to play football the right way and willing to improve themselves,” Harrison said.

“I believe it’s going to be an exciting match for the fans. Obviously, my players should be ready to fight if we are to progress to the next round.

“There is no doubt that we also want to win; any professional coach would want to play and win trophies.

“So we are looking forward to give a good account of ourselves. There is extra motivation of playing in Africa and you want to test yourself at the highest level.

“But while we want to win, I don’t want to put pressure on myself and on my players because they have had enough already.”

Harrison is also banking on home advantage to see off the challenge posed by Bosso, who arrived at this stage courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Yadah at Barbourfields Stadium in the first round.

“It’s always nice to have a home tie, enjoying the backing of your own fans,” Harrison said.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro Stadium), Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot Stadium)

Sunday: Triangle v Nichrut (Gibbo Stadium), Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro Stadium) DailyNews