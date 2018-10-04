Gweru to establish amusement park

By Helen Kadirire

Gweru City Council (GCC) is inviting expression of interest from individuals or companies that want to establish an amusement park in Mkoba 4 Golf Course.

According to a notice by the town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza, the invitation is in terms of Section 100 (4)(b) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

The invitation to bid comes as the golf course has been lying idle for more than 10 years as golf players opt for the plush Gweru Golf Club in Lundi Park.

“GCC is inviting individuals and organisations to submit an expression of interest to lease land for the establishment of an amusement theme park in Mkoba Village 4 Golf course. We kindly ask that you give more details of the programmes and activities in preparing your submission,” Gwatipedza said in the notice.

“Please be advised that there may be an opportunity for a face-to-face meeting with council to discuss your expression of interest in more detail after the review of all submissions is complete.” DailyNews