Bulawayo firm eyes detergents market

By Stanford Chiwanga

A Bulawayo company, Tierra Chemicals, has scaled up production of detergents in an effort to encourage the purchasing of local cleansing agents and discourage the importation of foreign products.

In an interview, Mr Edward Muchengeti, who is the chief executive officer for Tierra Chemicals said his company was stepping up its game in the competitive and foreign dominated industry in order to give foreign manufactured detergents competition in the local market.

“Over the years we have been making chloride of lime, which is used to treat water and as a disinfectant mostly of sewers. We have been supplying Kwekwe Municipality, Chinhoyi Municipality, Kadoma Municipality, Bindura Municipality and we have had enquiries from the City of Harare but we have not yet concluded the deal. This product has been very much sought after in these times of the cholera outbreak,” he said.

“However, we are now into detergents manufacturing. Currently we are able to serve the whole southern region but we are making inroads in the northern region and to cater for that region we have opened an office in Harare.

“Our headquarters are here in Bulawayo and there is no way we will ever move them because we are residents of Bulawayo. We are expanding because the Government wants to reduce imports.”

Mr Muchengeti said their company has taken the first step being inspired by that Government will support their efforts. He said the aim is to supply detergents to the whole of Zimbabwe.

“We do not believe that Zimbabwe should import detergents. We and other local chemical companies are able to meet the demand. As Tierra Chemicals we are currently working on investing in a production line that will see us service the whole of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mr Muchengeti said Tierra Chemicals’ detergents were affordable compared to imported products.

“The foreign products are expensive, ours are affordable and are of high quality. We do not make inferior products. I might be the CEO but I know our detergents are among the best in the market.

“I have a Degree in Applied Chemistry from the National University of Science and Technology so I am not an ignorant CEO. I know what I am talking about. We have adapted to the local situation, we know our market and we are capable of serving it,” he explained.

Tierra Chemicals manufactures a wide range of detergents to cater for all household and industrial needs. These include dish washing liquid, floor cleaner, floor polish, shower gel, water based degreaser, pine gel, toilet dot, toilet cleaner, scouring powder and chloride lime for disinfecting sewers.

“Currently we supply Mpilo Hospital, Harare Hospital, UBH and Kwekwe Hospital. We are targeting other hospitals because they tend to buy in bulk. With the assistance of Merry Birds Investments, our distribution partners, we are now making inroads into the retail market,” he said.

The managing director of Merry Birds Investments Mr Samuel Dube said the response from the retail outlets has been positive.

“We have had a wonderful response. The only challenge is that we have household products that have been on the market for long.

“However, our products are getting a positive response due to the pricing. We started supplying retail outlets last month and we are getting repeated orders that show that our products are of great quality.

“At the moment we have a relationship with Tilus Supermarket, Spar shops and Wholesale Liquor Hub. Fortwell has shown an interest and outside Bulawayo we have had a positive response as well,” said Mr Dube. The Chronicle