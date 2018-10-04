4 strokes for teen rapist

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A form four pupil at Stanmore Secondary School will receive four strokes as punishment for raping his 10-year-old cousin as her three-year-old younger brother watched.

The teenager who cannot be named for ethical reasons was convicted on his own plea of guilty to rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

He was sentenced to receive four strokes that will be administered with a rattan cane by a designated officer at Gwanda Prison.

In passing sentence, Mr Dzira rebuked the teenager for engaging in sexual activities at such a young age.

“You are still in school and should be focusing on your studies and not sexual activities. Leave sexual activities to adults and focus on your education because the two can’t go along. You committed a serious offence which calls for a deterrent sentence as you violated a 10-year-old girl thereby destroying her future. To make matters worse she is your cousin.

“However, I will take into consideration that you are a school pupil therefore I will spare you a jail sentence but I will not let you go unpunished so that you can leave your bad habit and so that like minded teenagers can also learn a lesson,” he said.

Prosecuting Mr Mncedisi Dube said the teenager raped the juvenile on September 30 last year.

At the time the victim was doing Grade Five pupil at a local primary school while the teenager was a Form Three pupil.

“On 30 September last year the accused was left alone with his 10-year-old cousin and her two siblings aged three and five-years-old.

“He prepared lunch for them and after they ate he tasked his cousin to go and fetch firewood. The complainant left and took her three year old brother with her.

“The teenager followed them into the bushes and upon catching up with them ordered his cousin to have sexual intercourse with him. The juvenile refused and her cousin went on to rape her while her three year old brother watched and warned the complainant against reporting the matter,’’ he said.

Mr Dube said upon her mother’s return the juvenile disclosed what her cousin had done to her.

He said the matter was reported to the police resulting in the teenager’s arrest. The Chronicle